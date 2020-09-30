The newest kid on the block, Tara Sutaria is back to shining as the cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's new issue. The Marjaavaan actress is slaying all her way into our hearts by posing as the new face of the issue that deals pitting women against other women. This new student has certainly carved a name for herself and is still trying to find her permanent base. While she's too charming for our words to describe, we do admire her for the way she presents herself with so much allure. Tara Sutaria Shares A Sexy Throwback Bikini Picture and...Haye Marjaavaan.

Turning the cover girl for Cosmo has its own benefits. The publication believes in clicking some of the most glamorous pictures in some of the most usual surroundings. With no excessive styling or efforts that take a toll on you, they believe in proving why simplicity is the key. While their thoughts are rarely out-of-the-box, they do ensure that their final clicks look appealing even if with the most minimal styling. Tara's new magazine covers are all things simple and yet they were able to grab our eyeballs.

Check out her Magazine Covers

Tara Sutaria for Cosmopolitan India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tell us one instance when eating spaghetti was made look so much sexy by a celebrity? Can't think of any, right? Well, now you have an answer. Tara's new picture while eating a bowl of pasta and the one where she attempted to wrap a scarf and use it as a top is screaming glamour. If these pictures don't make you fall for her then we don't know what will. Fashion Faceoff! Kriti Sanon vs Tara Sutaria, Who Looks Sizzling Hot in Manish Malhotra’s Six-Yard?

Tara has an exciting year lying ahead of her. She has Do Villain with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani and Tadap with Ahaan Shetty. Coming to her personal life, she's in a steady relationship with actor Aadar Jain.

