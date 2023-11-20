Red is an eternal colour in every woman's closet. They wear red colour sarees for several occasions including Karwa Chauth, Diwali and other prominent festivals. But we commoners are not the only ones who are besotted with this shade. Our Bollywood beauties too are in love with this colour with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif flaunting the same during their Diwali festivities. While red has been Kat's favourite colour since eternity, Kareena too doesn't mind flaunting it once in a while. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde, Whose Picchika Dress Did You Like More?

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her Diwali celebration. The actress picked a red Tarun Tahiliani saree for the occasion. The saree was adorned with intricate traditional gara embroidery while the blouse had contemporary crystal embellishments. The Tiger 3 actress opted for light accessories by ditching any necklace and picking a pair of statement earrings instead. Finally, she rounded off her look by opting for red lips, blushed cheeks and subtle eye makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, let's discuss Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in detail. The actress chose a red organza saree designed by Shikaar Bagh. The saree had motifs inspired by heritage shikargah brocade in shell sequins and zardozi. Bebo too ditched all her jewellery and settled for a pair of earrings to accessorise her look. Kareena then preferred subtle makeup with nude lips, blushed cheeks and kohled eyes to complete her look for the night. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Gauri Khan, Who Nailed this Black Galvan London Dress Better?

Now, discussing the main question - whose red saree did you like the most? Was it Katrina Kaif's by Tarun Tahiliani or Kareena's by Shikaar Bagh? Think about it and vote for your favourite name right below.

Whose Red Saree Did You Like the Most? Katrina Kaif Kareena Kapoor Khan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2023 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).