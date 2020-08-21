Ganeshotsave is round the corner and it's time to uplift your traditional wardrobe. We understand the celebration will be restricted this year and it won't match your usual enthusiasm but no girl needs a reason to deck up, right? Gorgeous Anarkali dresses and shararas are back in rage and we suggest you start investing in ones. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration demands you to put your best fashion foot forward and while we prefer going all 'desi' for it, you can always blend it with your indo-western options. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Easy Ganpati Portrait Mehendi Designs: Check Out New Arabic and Indian Mehndi Pattern Images and Tutorials to Try on Ganeshotsav.

Indian festivals are always so lively and hence we tend to pick bright colour outfits for different occasions. But simplicity is always the key, remember? You can try being a little subtle this year and pick nude colour shades or even pastels if you like. They are charming in their own and look equally radiant. For the ones who love bright hues can settle for solid colours like Deepika's traditional suit below. But if you don't mind picking some lighter tones, you can go easy with a dull green set like Kangana's. For more outfit ideas and inspiration, let's keep scrolling. Ganesh Chaturthi Auspicious Rituals and Mantras: Holy Things to Do at Home on Ganeshotsav 2020 to Bring in Good Luck, Harmony and Positive Vibes.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika prefers loud colours. Her wardrobe is all about hot pinks and bottle greens. If you wish to ape her style, try ditching anything that's subtle.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi loves her prints and her traditional ensembles are all about prints and lots of prints. Colour scheme doesn't matter to her as long as it is, you know what - yes printed.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana likes earthy tones and she prefers keeping her wardrobe as grounded as possible. But that's only for her traditional ensembles. When it comes to modern and contemporary designs, she goes all out with her choices.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti, like Deepika, loves her loud colour and is game for anything and everything that's loud but lively.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam's funky choices are for girls who love over-the-top fashion. Sonam loves everything unconventional and we adore her whimsical choices.

Ganesh Chaturthi is all about welcoming Lord Ganesha and the festival holds a lot of prominence in Maharashtra. Girls and ladies obviously never have issues when it comes to being fashionable and yet, they are always looking out for newer ideas. We hope this article was able to help you pick the right outfit to flaunt this Ganeshotsav.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).