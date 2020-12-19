Bikini photos are compulsory when you visit a beach and Giorgia Andrianin is following the rule. Actress and model, Giorgia, who is dating Arbaaz Khan set her Instagram on fire by posting some sexy pictures of herself straight from the sandy spot. While she did not reveal the location, her bikini photos are complete gorg and we ain't kidding. The diva shared many pics on her IG donning a printed floral bikini that'll make you ogle at her. From lying down on the sand to feeling the water with her legs, her sensual poses are just wow. Hina Khan Relives Being 'Akshara', Stuns In Her Marvelous Ethnic Get Up.

In every pic, Andriani looks like a seductress who will melt your heart for sure. The babe can be seen flaunting her sexy legs, long tresses and also showing us how to slay in a pair of sunglasses. Indeed, from tip-to-toe, she spells beautiful. Not to miss, her well-toned body that speaks how she eats the right food and exercises with an aim to maintain herself. All in all, Giorgia Andriani is a sight to behold! Mika Singh, Giorgia Andriani Team Up to Shoot the Remake of an Evergreen Bollywood Song.

Check Out Giorgia Andriani Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

The Italian origin was recently was in the news for collaborating with Mika Singh to remake an evergreen Bollywood song. Having said that, Giorgia and Arbaaz are dating each other for three years now. Andriani is also often spotted at the Khan's family get-togethers and other occasions. Coming back to her bikini pics, what you think? Doesn't she look fabulous? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).