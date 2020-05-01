Happy Birthday, James Dornan! 9 HOT Pictures of the Fifty Shades of Grey Star That Will Make You Drool
Jamie Dornan Hot Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

James Dornan is a heartthrob! The super hot actor, model, and musician from Northern Ireland, can leave anyone drooling over his pictures. The Fifty Shades of Grey star is equally talented as he is sexy and charming! The pair of Dakota Johnsons and  James Dornan took the world by storm after the novel-based erotic movie was released. James Dornan started his career with modelling for popular Hugo Boss, Dior Homme, and Calvin Klein campaigns! After stepping into Hollywood, James Dornan did quite a few successful movies and simultaneously made a place for himself in the hearts of his fans.

Dornam recently joined Instagram, in fact, just last month. While we were expecting the social media platform to be filled with hot pictures of him, but the 10 posts that he has shared has some of the extremely funny content. So adding to the list of all things amazing about James Dorman is his candid sense of humour. It is his birthday today and as he turns 38 today, let's take a look some of his hottest pictures:

Ah, My Heart!

 

So HOT!

 

Wudya Look At Him?!

 

Black and White Never Looked So Hot!

 

Woaaah!

 

The Smile

 

Wow

 

*Gasps For Breath*

 

The Man Of Dreams!

 

Did you know that Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan had revealed last year that he was initially sceptical about featuring in the erotic-romance franchise! Yes, he wasn't very sure initially because he feared the films would be critically panned. Who else could you have imagined instead of Jamie Dornan for Fifty Shades of Grey? Ever given a thought? Us neither!