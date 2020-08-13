Jennifer Lopez was excited to witness the World of Dance finale and she probably had the best outfit for the occasion. The talented singer cum actress picked a stunning black dress for the big night and even asked her fans to copy her look. J Lo admirers were obviously waiting for her to drop the ball and ape her look as per given orders. Within hours, Jennifer's Instagram was flooded with different variants of her designs and boy, oh boy, were they gorgeous! Jennifer Lopez Birthday Special: 10 of the Most Outrageously Sexy Attires She Has Ever Donned - View Pics.

Jennifer wore a sheer cape with silver metallic work on its hem with a plain black skirt and that was it. That's all she needed to put together an amazing outfit that looked equal parts chic and charming. The singer accessorised with a pair of diamond danglers. A sleek bun, nude lips and coral eyeshadow completed her look further. J Lo's simple but effective oozed all the glamour and we personally think, she nailed this finale look to the T. Jennifer Lopez’ Over-the-Top, Bedazzling Wedding Dress Is Making Us Gasp! (View Pics).

Check Out her Outfit

Jennifer Lopez for World of Dance premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer's fans were quick in aping her style and presenting her own versions of it. While some managed to make it look as similar as possible, others almost nailed it as well as her. The World of Dance finale marked the end of this ongoing season and while we are happy for its winners, we are certainly disappointed for we won't get anymore fashionable updates about our diva. But there's always the next season, right?

