The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday on September 21. While the actress has already taken off for her birthday celebration with her family, we bet she'll post pictures from her big day for all her fans. While Kareena has continued to excel as an actress, she has also managed to cement her position as a fashionista in the industry. Bebo, as her fans and family like to call her, is quite an avid fashion enthusiast and has registered some phenomenal outings under her name. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Styling is on Fleek as She Starts Shooting for the New Season of her Radio Show 'What Women Want' (View Pics).

The Veere Di Wedding actress is certainly one of the best-dressed celebrities we have in our industry. Her choices are refined and the way she presents herself is out of this world. She has a penchant for traditional designs but her modern choices are equally powerful and admirable. Blessed with her tall frame, Kareena has always managed to grab headlines. From embracing size zero figure to serving fashion goals with her maternity wardrobe, Kareena was always way ahead of her time and she believed in being a trendsetter and never a follower. With her iconic pout and that chutzpah, she has been ruling our hearts since her debut in 2000. Kareena Kapoor Looks Sensuous And Svelte In This Black Outfit (View Pic).

Kareena and her sartorial choices have always made our jaws drop and today's the day when we revisit some of her most iconic style statements. Join us as we go on a gush fest.

In Faraz Manan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tarun Tahiliani

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sabyasachi

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Itrh

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Anita Dongre

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Anamika Khanna

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena embraced motherhood for the second time after she delivered her second baby boy, Jehangir in February. The yummy mummy of two, she continues to be an inspiration. Here's raising a toast to her gorgeous and talented self. Happy Birthday Bebo, have a great one!

