Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like a Goddess in Nikasha's Pitambari Yellow Leheriya Saree (View Pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be the ultimate style icon in the industry. From setting the zero figure trend to flaunting the pregnancy weight like a true diva, she has done it all. And everything, in a super classy way. The gorgeous actress knows how to nail every look according to the appropriate occasion. The recent that we see her making hearts flutter is at her cousin and actor Armaan Jain's wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's Photoshoot Ahead of Armaan Jain's Wedding is a Blend of Cuteness and Glamour! (View Pics).

The 39-year-old star wore a mustard yellow saree with golden border. The Pitambari Yellow leheriya by Nikasha is classy and beautiful. Especially when a fashion icon like Kareena wears such prestigious nine-yard thingy, it had to have extra attention!

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she kept this look simple yet sweet. Pompy Hans pulled the hair back in a sleek bun and her make up glossy with the smokey eye look. The accentuated the look with golden bangles and statement earrings. Her accessories were by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and Jet Gems. All in all, she looked like a goddess in gold! Check out the pictures below.

Earlier, she posed with her three-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan for a photoshoot. Like his mother, he too looked stylish as ever. The ball cuteness that he is, stole all the attention from his mommy! But then again, when does he not? Kareena and Tim are also set for Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra. The duo got engaged last year. Let us now wait for more pictures from the wedding ceremonies.