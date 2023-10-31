Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, November 1. Solah Shringaar is an essential part of the festival. Solah Shringar refers to the sixteen traditional adornments that married women traditionally wear while preparing for and celebrating Karwa Chauth. Each item of Solah Shringar holds cultural and symbolic significance, representing the beauty, grace, and marital bliss of a married woman. As you observe Karwa Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of the Solah Shringar items and their significance on Karwa Chauth. What Is The 16-Step-Beauty Adornment Routine Married Women Follow for Karva Chauth? Know More About The Significance

1. Bindi (Forehead Mark): A decorative dot placed on the forehead between the eyebrows signifies the woman's marital status and adds to her beauty.

2. Sindoor (Vermilion): Applying sindoor in the parting of the hair is a symbol of a married woman's commitment to her husband and signifies her marital status.

3. Bangles: Wearing a set of bangles symbolizes the well-being and longevity of the husband. The sound of bangles is believed to ward off negative energies.

4. Mehndi (Henna): Intricate henna designs are applied to the hands and feet, signifying beauty and love in a woman's life. Mehndi is also said to cool the body, making it more bearable to fast.

5. Kajal (Eyeliner): Darkening the eyes with kajal not only enhances beauty but also protects against the evil eye. It is also believed to protect the eyes and strengthen vision.

6. Nath (Nose Ring): Wearing a nose ring symbolizes the woman's married status and enhances her beauty.

7. Haar (Necklace): A beautiful necklace adorns the neck and adds to the woman's grace and elegance.

8. Mangalsutra: This sacred necklace is a symbol of marital commitment and is typically given to the bride during the wedding ceremony.

9. Baaju-band (Armlet): The armlet is worn on the upper arm and signifies the strength and support a married woman offers to her husband.

10. Keshapasharachana (Hair Accessories): Hairpins and other hair accessories are used to create beautiful and intricate hairstyles.

11. Sari or Lehenga: Women wear a stunning sari or lehenga on Karwa Chauth, signifying beauty and grace.

12. Chooda (Bangles): Red and ivory bangles are worn by newly married women. These bangles are believed to bring prosperity and the well-being of the husband.

13. Bichua (Toe Ring): Toe rings symbolize a woman's marital status and add to her overall look.

14. Kamarband (Waistband): A waistband enhances the woman's figure and adds to her beauty.

15. Anklet (Payal): Anklets adorn the feet and make a pleasant sound as the woman walks.

16. Sari Pin: A decorative pin is used to secure the sari, adding to its elegance.

Solah Shringar items are not only about physical adornment but also carry deep cultural and emotional significance. They symbolize the beauty, love, and devotion of a married woman, as well as her desire for the well-being and longevity of her husband.

Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

