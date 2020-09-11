Kylie Jenner sure believes in setting our Instagram feed on fire, one picture at a time. The makeup mogul whose recent Instagram pictures have stunned us enough took to her social media account to upload a few new clicks that were piping hot. While she needs no reason or any extra efforts to look that hot yet Kylie attempts to set a new bar for herself with all such stunning attempts. Jenner's recent pictures are nothing but incredibly gorgeous and even tempting if we can say. Kylie Jenner Dishing Out Some 'Red' Hot Fashion Goals in her Black Crop Top and Faux Leather Pants (View Pics).

Kylie, the very popular member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan picked a rather 'risque' metallic crop top and paired it with her simple blue jeans. The outfit provided her ample scope to flaunt her bosoms and boy, did she look terrific! She further paired her necklace with a pearl choker, long locks and that signature pout of hers. Overall, it was a casual but daring attempt and Kylie nailed it with utmost chutzpah. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are the Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Pair on Instagram, These 5 Photos Are Proof!

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner's love for lavish lifestyle is unmatched. From her luxurious holidays to obsession for designer labels, Jenner is known for splurging exorbitant amount on labels that she adores the most. And while we're busy admiring her new pics, you guys go and check out her impressive Instagram feed. It's certainly worth all your time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).