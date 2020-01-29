Malaika Arora Dazzles in a Metallic Pink Outfit and We are Loving This Edgy Look! (View Pics)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora sure knows how to make heads turn, doesn't she? Every time she takes to Instagram, we are left swooning over her gorgeous pictures. Malaika is one of the judges on MTV's Supermodel of the Year and makes sure to look her best on every episode. She has been posting her stunning looks from the show on Instagram recently and we have to say it's only getting hotter and hotter. After stealing our hearts with a gorgeous silver gown, Malaika slipped into a rather funky metallic pink outfit recently. She took to Instagram to post a few pictures in this hot pink dress and we have to say, only she could have pulled off something like this. Malaika Arora Weaves Silver Magic with her Evyatar Myor Gown (View Pics).

The outfit is designed by Malak El Ezzawy whose designs are known to be dazzling and dramatic. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in this dress with a plunging neck and full sleeves, puffed at the shoulders. It's probably the metallic vibe and the colour of the outfit that makes it look edgier and Malaika pulls it off far too well. She clubbed the outfit with simple stilettos. Malaika Arora, the Glam Goddess in Black Is Staggeringly SEXY!

Check Out Malaika Arora's Edgy Look Here:

Here's Another Picture of Malaika in This Dazzling Outfit:

Malaika is joined by Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta as co-judges on the MTV show and it's one hot trio. Looking at Malaika's amazing style every week on the show, we have to say, there couldn't have been a better judge for the show. We hope she keeps rocking more such gorgeous outfits!