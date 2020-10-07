Malaika Arora's back to shooting for her reality show, India's Best Dancer post her COVID-19 recovery. Nora Fatehi was called in as her replacement while she tackled her battle with the deadly virus. While Nora certainly kept us hooked with her one too many appearances, we bet Malaika was equally keen on getting back in action and explore her designer wardrobe once again. After wooing our hearts with her stunning choices in the past, Malaika picked a ravishing Tarun Tahiliani outfit that just made her return go from grand to grander. Malaika Arora Struts, Twirls and Stuns In her Charming Monochrome Outfit for India's Best Dancer Shooting (View Pics).

Malaika' turned into a mystical muse for her return episode. Decked up in a charming yellow separates with delicate white embroidery, Malaika embarked on her fashionable journey once again. Her on-off shoulder blouse when paired with its trich lehenga was elegance personified. Malaika further paired her look with loose locks, a choker and a necklace in addition. With subtle eye makeup, highlighted cheeks and brown lips, she tried to keep it light and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Malaika Arora's Latest Sparkly Photoshoot Proves All That Glitters Is Silver! (View Pics).

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora's newest fashion outing has left us in awe of her and also made us aware of how much did we miss her really! A fashionista whose appearances are delightful to write, Malaika's a charmer ruling our hearts since the beginning. She knows her way with fashion and she rarely takes any wrong turn. She's a slayer and you know what they say, 'once a slayer, always a slayer.'

