Is Malavika Mohanan’s Next Film with Farhan Akhtar?

Malavika Mohanan, Farhan Akhtar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malavika Mohanan is known for her roles down south, especially in the Malayalam industry. She made her debut with the film Pattam Pole that released in 2013. In 2017, Malavika made her debut in Hindi cinema with the Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds. And looks like she is all set to feature in her second Bollywood project. Reports are rife that Malavika’s next project in Hindi cinema is with Farhan Akhtar. Thalapathy 64: Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi Starrer to Release in Summer 2020.

As per a report in TOI, Malavika Mohanan’s next Hindi film will be produced by Farhan Akhtar. However, there have been no official announcement made about it yet. But reports suggest that the shooting of this film will be starting next month. Yes, the shooting of this project is expected to commence from April and the details of rest of the cast will be also be announced soon. If the reports are true, then we just cannot wait to hear the official announcement. Malavika Mohanan-Vijay Deverakonda to Come Together for the First Time in Anand Annamalai’s Hero!

Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She has been roped in as the leading lady in this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. There are also reports citing that Malavika will be making her debut in Telugu cinema. While some reports suggest that Malavika would be making her Tollywood debut opposite Ravi Teja, many others say that she would be paired opposite Arjun Reddy fame, Vijay Deverakonda. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment!