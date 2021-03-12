Mouni Roy was probably among the few actors who had an opportunity to work even during the pandemic. She flew to London from Dubai (where she was stuck) to shoot for ZEE5's London Confidential and returned well in time. While the movie opened to mixed reactions, we are glad for Mouni gave us ample opportunities to marvel at her charming clicks from the London capital. And while she's back in the bay, Mouni's throwback pictures from her Dubai stay are keeping us all occupied. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

The Gold actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her Dubai stay and they're as gorgeous as we can expect them to be. Pairing a mint green sweater with her little black dress, Mouni looked delightful and we're certainly admiring her mix-n-match skills. She paired her outfit with matching black ankle-length boots and left her soft hair open. With very light eye makeup, nude lips and contoured cheeks, she was able to enhance her look further. Mouni Roy's Ethnic Red Lehenga is Setting Some Diwali Fashion Goals and We are Impressed (View Pics).

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy is currently awaiting the release of her big movie, Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. She's playing the key antagonist and we have some high hopes pinned on her outing. But until then, let's keep marvelling at her numerous clicks, one picture at a time.

