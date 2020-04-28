Mouni Roy Is Making That Perfect And Thrifty Holiday Style Statement In A Checkered Dress!

Mouni Roy in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy! The Bengali bombshell never misses buzzing in her sauciness, whether it's her on-screen spunk or an off-screen spontaneity! Amid lockdown, Mouni is in Dubai with her sister and family. Making the most of it, Mouni has immersed herself in cooking, painting, sketching, gardening, being fit and bantering with her nephews. All through this, she has been regaling us with her style. A throwback vibe had her flaunting a checkered dress from the label, Appapop. A sporty-chic vibe, Mouni upped her vibe with her lustrous long locks. Minimal chic but experimenting and acing any given vibe as the occasion demands are the highlights of Mouni Roy's fashion arsenal. As one of the few television actresses to have tasted silver screen success, Mouni debuted with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar and followed it up with Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Here is a closer look at Mouni's thrifty holiday style statement. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Mouni Roy - Checkered Chicness

A checkered dress from Appapop worth Rs. 6,999 was teamed with white sneakers, messy wavy hair and subtle glam of nude pink lips. Mouni Roy As the Ethereal Bride Is Here to Brighten Up Your Day With a Stunning Photoshoot for Wedding Vows!

Mouni Roy in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.