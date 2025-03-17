Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, marking a nine-day celebration dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine forms. According to the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, this festival falls in the Chaitra month, typically in March or April. Throughout the year, there are four major Navratri festivals, with Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri being the most widely observed across India. Devotees celebrate this festival with great fervour, particularly in Northern and Western India, where it is marked by religious rituals, fasting, prayers, and cultural events. In this article, we bring you the Chaitra Navratri 2025 calendar with dates of Ghatasthapana Puja, Skandamata Puja, Durga Ashtami and other details to worship Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Colours For 9 Days: What Is the Significance of 9 Colours of Navratri? Know the Origin Behind The Hindu Festival's Unique Tradition.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Full Calendar

March 30, 2025 (Sunday): Ghatasthapana Puja, Shailputri (Pratipada)

March 31, 2025 (Monday): Brahmacharini Puja (Dwitya)

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday): Chandraghanta Puja (Tritiya)

April 2, 2025 (Wednesday): Kushmanda Puja, Lakshmi Panchami (Chaturthi)

April 3, 2025 (Thursday): Skandamata Puja (Panchami)

April 4, 2025 (Friday): Katyayani Puja (Shashthi)

April 5, 2025 (Saturday): Kaalaraatri Puja (Saptami)

April 6, 2025 (Sunday): Mahagauri, Kanya Pujan, Durga Ashtami (Ashtami)

April 7, 2025 (Monday): Siddhidatri Puja (Navami)

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana Muhurat Time

Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Sunday, March 30, 2025

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:34 to 07:23

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:18 to 13:08

Duration - 00 Hours 49 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Meena Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 16:27 on March 29, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 12:49 on March 30, 2025

What Is Chaitra Navratri? Rituals and Significance

Chaitra Navratri is commonly known as Vasanta Navratri, as it falls during the spring season, a time of renewal and growth. It marks the first day of the Hindu calendar and is celebrated for nine nights (Navratri), which are dedicated to the nine forms of Maa Durga. During this period, devotees observe fasting, perform prayers, and seek the blessings of Maa Durga for strength, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

In Northern India, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, where pilgrims engage in various rituals and ceremonies. It coincides with the spring season, which adds to the divine and enchanting atmosphere. In Maharashtra, this festival is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, signifying the beginning of the new year according to the Marathi calendar. Regardless of the region, the celebration of Chaitra Navratri is a time for devotion, spiritual reflection, and community gatherings.

Through prayers, fasting, and rituals dedicated to the nine forms of Maa Durga, devotees seek protection from evil forces, peace, and prosperity during this auspicious time. The festival concludes with Siddhidatri, a day of immense spiritual significance, marking the end of the nine-night celebration.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

