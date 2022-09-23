Like any other traditional festival, Navratri brings an opportunity to go all ethnic and get the classic vibes during the festive period. Sharad Navratri is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, when people pray to Goddess Durga in nine different forms. The nine-day festival, also called Shardiya Navratri 2022, will begin on September 26, Monday and will go on till Dussehra, which will be observed on October 5, Wednesday. Meanwhile, Durga Puja in West Bengal will occur between October 1 and October 5, 2022. So, celebrate each day of the auspicious festival in the most distinctive way. Every day of Sharad Navratri is observed by worshipping different manifestations of Maa Durga. A different colour is assigned to each day of the occasion. As you celebrate the fifth day of Sharad Navratri on September 30, Friday, ensure that your preparations revolve around the colour of the day, that is, green. Take inspiration from these actresses whose ethnic looks are a must-add to every festive wardrobe! From Ankita Lokhande to Drashti Dhami, get their steal-worthy looks to wear the traditional outfits with all the trends intact. Below, find Navratri 2022 green outfit ideas for Day 5.

Ankita Lokhande in Silk Saree

Go all traditional with your look of the day! Sarees never go out of fashion, and Ankita proves that beautifully. Her silk saree with statement jewellery is an apt fit for Sharad Navratri. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style

Ankita Lokhande in Green Silk Saree

Hina Khan in Long Kurta and Palazzo Set

Her fashion game is on point! Hina Khan exudes perfect festive vibes in the embellished dark green kurta and palazzo with a golden border. The way she keeps it classic while draping the dupatta in an exquisite style and adorning her hair bun with beautiful flowers is just WOW!

Hina Khan in Green Traditional Suit

Disha Parmar in Satin Saree

She looks very elegant in the green satin saree that makes her glow like anything. The heavily embroidered blouse completes her festive look, and her matching bangles just make it perfect.

Disha Parmar in Satin Green Saree

Drashti Dhami in Sheer Green Saree

The actress keeps it simple in the stylish parrot green saree! Her pink blouse makes the ensemble look even more radiant and classy. Glam it up like her with minimal style and maximum charisma!

Drashti Dhami in Parrot Green Saree

Get the whole vibe of the season by opting for a traditional green outfit that can be worn for the fifth day of Navratri celebrations. This Sharad Navratri, adorn yourself in festive colours and celebrate the day with incredible joy and fervour.

