Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an avid social media user. The diva keeps posting her gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle to keep her fans entertained. Now, after sharing a few stunning pictures of her from the Billboard Music Awards 2021 on Monday, the Sky Is Pink actress has again taken to the photo-sharing app to share some beautiful pictures of her from the latest Vogue Australia photoshoot. For June 2021 edition 'Global Superpower', Priyanka graced the cover of Vogue Australia magazine. She is looking ultra-glamorous in the cover photo.

In the picture, the actress can be seen donning an edgy white Chanel ensemble with black outlines around the border. For makeup, she has opted for nude lipstick and dewy foundation while she kept her beautiful tresses open. To accessorise her look, the diva can be seen wearing statement jewellery from the brand Bulgari.

Through her fundraiser with GiveIndia, Priyanka has now raised more than $1 million for much-needed medical resources for India’s COVID-19 situation. Talking about the same with Vogue Australia, she said, “Simply put, no one is safe until we are all safe.” She also added, “As a global community, we have to be willing to step in and help where we can... That is my belief.”

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's latest picture here:

Breathtakingly Beautiful

Priyanka has shared another picture of her from her latest Vogue photoshoot wherein she can be seen wearing a long black body-hugging gown. She is perfectly flaunting her curves in the same. Take a look:

Earlier, Priyanka has shared an adorable appreciation note for her husband-singer, Nick Jonas, as he hosted the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

