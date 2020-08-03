TV actress Hina Khan is setting the Instagram feed on fire, one post at a time. Her humongous fan following just loves to keep a tab on the diva's lifestyle and projects. And man, the hottie doesn't disappoint them at all. Her Bigg Boss stint allowed her fans to see that she is a true fashionista. She has been only upping her game since then. The latest one is her look for Raksha Bandhan 2020. Eid Al-Adha 2020: Hina Khan Paints a Beautiful Picture With her Traditional Ensemble (View Pics).

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress looks stunning in a blue sharara. She paired a printed blue kurti with matching blue palazzo with golden border. The outfit looked brighter as she wore a pink and golden dupatta on it. She kept her hairstyle lowkey with a low but make-up was glam with a dash of pink lipstick. The accessories she used is chunky chandbali earrings that gave an over-all charm to the festive look. Here are her pics.

Hina Khan's Raksha Bandhan Look:

View this post on Instagram Rakhi Ready 💓 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:33am PDT

Moving on to her professional commitments, she will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's super natural show, Naagin 5. She will be seen as the shape-shifting serpent in this popular show and the teaser of the same left her fans excited. Few days ago, Hina also shared the closer look to her character-look from this serial and it is as dramatic as it could get! As of now, the fans are eager to see how the new show turns out to be.

