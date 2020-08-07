Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8 and pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun at their individual residences. We saw pictures of Miheeka decked up in a yellow and green Arpita Mehta outfit for her Haldi ceremony which will be followed by a traditional Baht function. It's a traditional ceremony where the bride's uncle comes home with lavish gifts items along with family members. To honour the occasion and make it extra special, Miheeka picked her mother's red wedding outfit. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Adorable Couple Get Captured In a Cute Candid Moment At Their Haldi Ceremony (View Pic).

The simple red and white bandhej lehenga choli was worn by Miheeka's mother, Bunty Bajaj on her wedding day. It's always special for a daughter to wear her mum's wedding attire and we can totally relate to Miheeka's emotions. She did look like a million bucks in this ensemble and we can't wait to see what she wears and which designer she picks for her own D-day. Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: The Bride Picks a Stunning Yellow Ensemble for her Haldi Ceremony (View Pics).

Check Out the Pretty Ensemble

The bride kept her new look simple with nothing but a pair of elegant earrings and subtle makeup. The outfit was certainly the centre of everyone's attention and she let it be. Rana and Miheeks's intimate wedding will be attended by not more than 30 guests and everyone who's attending will get tested for COVID-19. Both the family have ensured that all safety protocols are in place nothing's being compromised on that front.

