Shawn Mendes, the name who made one too many headlines last year is our forever favourite. The Senorita singer, though charming also oozes all the metrosexual vibes thanks to his dapper red carpet outings. A name that sweeps girls off their feet, Mendes is used to being eye candy. His good looks often do the trick and his current relationship status doesn't bother us at all. Shawn, We are being honest when we say Shawn is the second Canadian celeb we adore, first being Ryan Reynolds of course. The singer has even managed to beat the likes of Nick Bateman, so you can imagine the kind of effect his skills and looks have on us. Grammys 2020 Best Dressed: Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Chrissy Teigen, Shawn Mendes Lead the Pack of Stunning Styles!

Shawn's obsessed with colours, isn't he? Why else would he grab any opportunity to flaunt them on the red carpet? From sapphire blue to teal green. the singer's obsessed about flaunting these unusual colours in his own dapper way. His suave personality also compliments his colourful wardrobe and there's seldom a time when he is unable to nail something so artistic. Now if a guy can pull off a necklace (even better than some of his female contemporaries), you should understand he means business and fashion isn't just a random word for him. Camila Cabello Finally Talks about Her Love Life with Shawn Mendes.

As Shawn Mendes gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, we look back at some of his brilliant red carpet appearances. You can join us in admiring him.

Whose More Charming - Shawn or His Suit?

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Why Be So Handsome?

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

His Outings Only Get Better with Time

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-so-Cool!

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Knight in his Grey Armour

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Would Have Thought about a Two-toned Suit?

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, He Wore a Necklace and Yes, He Nailed It Too

Shawn Mendes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

John's personal sense of style in an altogether different entity it seems. His more relaxed with his casual appearances as against his flamboyant social outings. But in any case, the charm factor never leaves his corner, does it? It's right by his side, helping him nail all his numerous appearances. Hey, Shawn, if you are reading this, you should know this gush piece came straight from our heart and we mean every single word of it. Also, Happy Birthday!

