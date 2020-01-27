Grammys 2020 Best Dressed: Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Chrissy Teigen, Shawn Mendes Lead the Pack of Stunning Styles!

Best Dressed at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards transpiring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Billed as "music's biggest night", the Grammys 2020 festivities kicked off at lunchtime and stretching out into the night. It recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year. Popstar Lizzo leads the nominations this year, with eight in total, including album and song of the year while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are close behind with six each. Alicia Keys reprised her role as the host of the ceremony. The best-dressed list saw the likes of Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen lead the bandwagon.

This year's performances by a ton of your faves including Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and an all-star Prince tribute, you're not going to want to miss a minute. The presenter list is also stacked: Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Ava DuVernay, Shania Twain, Smokey Robinson, Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder are all included in the lineup. Grammys 2020: Here is a closer look at those who nailed the red carpet vibe. Joy Villa Turns Up Wearing a 'Trump 2020 - Impeached and Re-elected' Dress on the Red Carpet and Netizens Don't Know How to React.

Ariana Grande

The millennial channeled a Princessy-vibe wearing a larger than life silver-blue

Ariana Grande at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

strapless custom Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous tulle skirt, hued gloves with her signature high ponytail. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow.

Billy Porter

Yet again, Billy sparkled, shined and shimmied in a stunning jumpsuit with a cropped jacket and a hat from Baja East. Shimmery eyelids, metallic lips, incredible jewelry completed the deal.

Billy Porter at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lizzo

The Grammy-nominated artist, Lizzo rocked a silver and white Versace dress with an elegant faux fur stole. Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe. Grammys 2020: Joy Villa Turns Up Wearing a 'Trump 2020 - Impeached and Re-elected' Dress on the Red Carpet and Netizens Don't Know How to React.

Lizzo at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend posed with wife Chrissy Teigen, who wore a plunging orange three-dimensional gown with a thigh-high slit, metallic stilettos, wavy hair, and nude makeup.

Chrissy Teigen at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shawn Mendes

It was a pink-toned suit for the handsome singer.

Shawn Mendes at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gwen Stefani

It was a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with thigh-high boots, sleek hair and subtle makeup for the Hollaback Girl!

Gwen Stefani at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So which of these celebrities did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment.