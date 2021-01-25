All through the lockdown, Shriya Pilgaonkar regaled us with her kaftan, PJ, old photoshoot shenanigans. She just enlisted her name to the growing brigade of post lockdown photoshoots. Taking to the gram to share a series of images, Shriya Pilgaonkar flaunted a multi-hued blazer from the homegrown label, Advait. Shriya delighted with her bold colour blocked vibe, pairing it up with ripped comfort fit denims. Exemplifying colour blocking finery with high street style chicness, Shriya Pilgaonkar delighted. Shriya debuted in the 2016 Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan but it was the web-series Mirzapur that catapulted this Marathi girl to fame.

A Sociology graduate, a trained Kathak dancer and a professional swimming champion, is a millennial with quite a few virtues! Here's a closer look at Shriya's style. When Shriya Pilgaonkar Had a Chilling in Denims and a Whole Lotta Pink Punk Kinda Vibe!

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Colour-blocking Chicness

A structured blazer with shoulder pads defined a strong silhouette while multi-hued embroidery featured glass beads, rafia threads, and sequins was paired off with ripped comfort fit blue denim. Sleek hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Shriya Pilgaonkar Is Wooing Us With Her Ruby Woo Cold Shoulder Cut Dress!

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shriya was seen in Beecham House, a British historical drama television series set in 1795, co-created, directed and produced by Gurinder Chadha. She will be seen in Kaadan, an upcoming Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles..The film was also simultaneously shot in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi and Telugu as Aranya each with slightly differing cast members.

