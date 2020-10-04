Athiya Shetty turns cover girl for Khush magazine's October edition. The publication that focusses on wedding shenanigans is a must-read for every bride-to-be. The magazine that has previously seen actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari gracing their issues pick Athiya as the face of millennial brides who prefer subtle hues over OTT bridal fashion. Athiya's busy living her own fairytale moment in these pictures and seeing her pose in those stunning creations is only making us say, 'wow'. Parineeti Chopra Turns Into a Resplendent Abhinav Mishra Bride Channeling Modern Traditionalist Goals for Khush Magazine Photoshoot!

Athiya's grey, lightly embellished gown from the house of Frontier Raas is what defines millennial wedding fashion the best. For the brides who are looking forward to having a stunning bridal trousseau and are keen on ditching all the reds, pinks and oranges, this is one of the ideas that you can go ahead with. Picking a neutral colour palette that looks rich and elegant is the new style mantra that we are personally sticking to. Athiya's pictures are screaming marvellous and we are digging her outfits if nothing else. Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Exquisite In Rimple And Harpreet Couture As She Graces KHUSH Wedding Magazine's Cover - View Pics!

Athiya Shetty's Pictures from her New Photoshoot

Athiya Shetty for Khush Mag (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From ballroom gowns to stunning lehenga choli, Athiya offers a peek into what a contemporary bride's wardrobe should ideally look like. It's time you allow the obsession for the usual colour palette to cool down and set a new trend that will be followed by generations to come. Embellished outfits or minimal embroidery - the choice is yours but let is reflect your amazing persona.

The attires in this photoshoot are in sync with Shetty's uber-cool, urban girl-kind personality and she's looking resplendent in them. The minimal makeup look is enhancing her look overall and we think that's how a modern-day bride should style herself ideally.

