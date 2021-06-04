Surbhi Jyoti is considered to be one of the gorgeous actresses in the television world. The beautiful actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has more than 7 million followers on Instagram. The diva keeps sharing her stunning pictures from her travel diaries and photoshoots. At times, she also shares style and fashion tips on social media. Recently, she has been turning up the fashion quotient by sharing her alluring vacation pictures on Instagram. Now, she has taken to her official Instagram handle to share a few beautiful pictures of her in a white dress.

Surbhi is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the outfit. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a pretty white string neck-tie halter white dress with floral prints on it. She is looking resplendent in the same. She can be seen soaking up the sun while standing in a picturesque location. The easy-breezy dress which the actress is wearing can be the perfect outfit to add to your summer wardrobe. While sharing the picture, she captioned it as, “Blissed out...”

Take a Look at Surbhi Jyoti’s Latest Pictures Here:

Pure Bliss Indeed!

Earlier, she had shared a series of pictures from the same location. It seems like these pictures are from her Maldives vacation. Take a look:

Enjoying the Day

Pretty

Surbhi is known for her roles- Zoya in Qubool Hai and Naagrani Bela in Naagin 3. She started her acting career by doing theatres and regional films. Earlier, the TV actress has also worked as a radio jockey. Surbhi became an overnight sensation after making her debut in the Hindi TV serial Qubool Hai. Later, she has worked in several TV shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dev, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, and a few popular web series.

