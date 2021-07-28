Emily Blunt is currently busy promoting her new release, Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and boy, is she making some stunning appearances? The actress has always been an ardent fashion enthusiast and every time she decides to step out and flaunt her wardrobe, she's always a delight for sore eyes. Recently, The Devil Wears Prada actress was spotted attending the world premiere of her new release and her Schiaparelli outfit had our attention. It was a rather simple outfit that looked ravishing on her nonetheless. Yo or Hell No? Kriti Sanon in Naeem Khan for Mimi Promotions.

Blunt paired her dramatic, ruffled white top with cream wide-leg pants, both from the house of Schiaparelli. She further styled her outfit with a messy hairdo and dewy look. Nude lips, extremely light eye makeup and highlighted cheeks complimented her look further. Blunt has an eye for perfection and she rarely disappoints in the fashion department. Each time, we see her on the red carpet, we know our jaws are going to drop! Yo or Hell No: Rihanna Picks a Nanushka Maxi Dress for her Summer Night Outing in Santa Monica.

Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are personally in favour of her outfit and think, it looked simple and subtle, what are your thoughts on it? Do you think, it looked elegant or was it too simple of an outfit for a movie premiere? Drop in your comments or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli - Yo or Hell No?

