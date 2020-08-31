Anant Chaturdashi is a festival observed and celebrated by Jains and Hindus. It falls on the 14th day of the lunar fortnight, ten days after Ganesh Chaturthi. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 is on August 31 and September 1. On this day, Lord Ganesha idols are immersed, as devotees pay grand farewell to the Hindu god, and prays for his quick return in the upcoming year. Also called Ganpati Visarjan, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha in a grand fest, dhol Tasha, dance, and street-side performance. However, this year’s farewell will be low-key because of the pandemic. But slogans can still be chanted. In this article, we bring you Anant Chaturdashi 2020 images with greetings. Check out the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Ganpati Visarjan slogans, messages and Facebook wishes that are perfect for sending across on Anant Chaturdashi.

The festival of Anant Chaturdashi is a treat to the eyes. Before the idol is immersed in the water, devotees take to the streets, dancing, singing, chanting Lord Ganesha slogans, praying his soon visit in the coming year. Many rituals are performed on the auspicious day of Ganesha Visarjan. You can make Anant Chaturdashi 2020 memorable, amid the pandemic, by sending greetings and thoughtful quotes to your friends and family. So, without any further delay, let us check out Anant Chaturdashi 2020 images with greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Ganpati Visarjan slogans, messages and Facebook wishes to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Images With Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi to You My Dear…. Wishing You Less of Troubles and More of Joys on This Auspicious Occasion.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Festive Occasion of Anant Chaturdashi by Embracing the Blessings of Ganpati and Thanking Him for All His Love and Goodness.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm greetings on Ganesh Visarjan to you and your family members… May you bid him farewell with the most beautiful celebrations…. Wishing you the best of festivities.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, may Ganpati Bappa leave his blessings and love behind to fill your home with happiness, joy, harmony, and peace.

How to Download Anant Chaturdashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers dedicated to many festivals and events. For Anant Chaturdashi 2020, check out the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers by visiting the Play Store app or clicking HERE. We hope that the above Anant Chaturdashi 2020 images with greetings are useful to you as we bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

