Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2023! Monthly Sankashti Chaturthi falling on Tuesday is observed as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi! Sankashti Chaturthi of January 2023 is known as Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi. It is an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is observed on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Pausha month of the Hindu calendar. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, January 10. It is celebrated with different rituals in Northern and Southern India. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It is considered lucky for people who are childless or desire to have a son. As you observe Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 images, Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi HD wallpapers and Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi greetings for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

It is one of the most sacred days dedicated to Lord Ganesha. He was the son of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. He is one of the most loving gods known as Pratham Pujya and is worshipped first. He is the remover of all obstacles, and worshipping him dedicatedly is considered auspicious to eliminate all past sins and problems. On Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi, people send images and HD wallpapers of Lord Ganesha to their loved ones. Here are some Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as WhatsApp messages, wishes and greetings. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date and Puja Tithi: Know History, Significance of the Auspicious Day and All About Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month, and each has its own importance and significance. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and offer yellow flowers, Durva grass and Til Koot to Lord Ganesha. People pray to Lord Ganesha for their children's healthy and prosperous life as they fast on Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi.

