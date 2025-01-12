Arudra Darisanam Images and Thiruvathirai Wishes 2025 in Tamil: Arudra Darisanam or Arudra Darshan 2025 will be celebrated on January 13. This annual commemoration, which is also known as Thiruvaathirai Nakshatram, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The celebration of Arudra Darshan is marked on the day that the Thiruvathira Nakshatra coincides with the full moon day in Margazhi month. The celebration is often marked by sharing Happy Arudra Darshan 2025 wishes and messages, Thiruvathirai wishes in Tami, Happy Thiruvathirai images in Tamil, Arudra Darshan 2025 greetings, Happy Arudra Darshan images and wallpapers, Arudra Darshan Facebook status pictures and Happy Thiruvathirai WhatsApp stickers with family and friends. Thiruvathirai 2025 Date, Auspicious Timings and Significance: Know About Arudra Darshan, the Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The celebration of Arudra Darshan or Thiruvaathirai revolves around offering prayers to the Lord Nataraja form of Lord Shiva. The cosmic dance of Lord Shiva in Nataraja form - which is often referred to as Tandav - is revered on the occasion of Arudra Darshan. This dance is a symbolic representation of the panchatantras and this festival is marked by worshipping Lord Nataraja during Arunodaya along with holy chanting from Vedas. Many devotees of Lord Nataraja’s form of Shiva also believe this to be the birth anniversary of Lord Shiva.

However, most Shiva devotees celebrate the Krishna Paksha Shivratri in the month of Magha - or Maha Shivratri - to be the birthday of Lord Shiva. As we prepare to celebrate Arudra Darshan 2025, here are some Happy Arudra Darshan 2025 wishes and messages, Arudra Darshan 2025 greetings, Happy Arudra Darshan images and wallpapers, Arudra Darshan Facebook status pictures and Happy Thiruvathirai WhatsApp stickers that you can share with family and friends. Thiruvathira or Arudra Darshan 2025 in Tamil Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: How To Observe Thiruvathirai Viratham? Follow 7-Step Puja Vidhi To Celebrate of Lord Shiva's Cosmic Dance.

On the occasion of Arudra Darshan for Thiruvaathirai, people often visit Lord Shiva temples and offer their prayers. Making special Thiruvaathirai Kali with rice, jaggery, and dry fruits is also a common practice on this day. We hope that the celebration of Arudra Darshan 2025 brings with it the peace and love that you deserve. Happy Arudra Darshan 2025!

