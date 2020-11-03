Atla Tadde also known as Atla Taddi is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women of Andhra Pradesh. They pray for the good health and long life of their husbands. Called Telugu Karwa Chauth, women pray and fast the whole day. The observance is dedicated to Goddess Gauri and celebrated by following various traditions and customs. Atla Tadde 2020 falls on November 3. People celebrating the festival wish each other by saying 'Happy Alta Tadde'. While COVID-19 pandemic has reduced celebrations, you can wish your loved ones by sending them Atla Tadde wishes in Telugu, messages, GIFs and HD Images. It also includes Atla Tadde wallpapers, Atla Tadde WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the festive occasion. Atla Tadde 2020 Date And Significance: Know The Rituals, Traditions And Mythological Stories of the Festival Celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.

Women adorn their palms with Mehendi on the festival as it is considered auspicious. They distribute 11 tiny Atlu or mini dosas to elderly women which is a traditional practice of the observance. While you may not be able to greet those celebrating the occasion in person, you can send these Telugu messages and beautiful Happy Atla Tadde Images to greet them this time. Atla Tadde 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages And SMS to Send on Telugu Karwa Chauth.

Atla Tadde 2020 Wishes in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Image)Facebook Greetings Read: Chuttapoga Manchullo, Chuttu Manavaalltho Maatale Kalipesthuu. Anandala Uyalalu Uguthu, Andhra Aadapaduchu Aadukune Andamaina Aata Atla Thadde. Aadapillala Andamaina Oohalanu Nijam Chese Teluginti Pandaga Atla Thadde. Teluginti Aada Paduchulaku Atla Thadde Shubhakaankshalu

