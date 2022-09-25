Bathukamma is a nine-day festival in Telangana celebrated in the month of September-October. Bathukamma 2022 will begin on September 25. This annual commemoration is associated with various folktales and stories, and the first day of Bathukamma is declared a public holiday in Telangana. Bathukamma represents the cultural spirit of Telangana.[4][5] Bathukamma is a beautiful flower stack arranged with different unique seasonal flowers, most of them with medicinal values, in seven concentric layers in the shape of a temple gopuram. As we prepare to celebrate Bathukamma 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, how to commemorate Bathukamma and more. Bathukamma 2022 Wishes in Telugu & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Facebook Quotes and Wallpapers for Festival in Telangana.

When is Bathukamma 2022?

Bathukamma is the nine-day festival that begins on Mahalaya Amavasya and is celebrated for 9-days. The last day of Bathukamma falls on the occasion of Durga Ashtami in Navratri. Every year this festival is celebrated as per the Sathavahana calendar. Bathukamma is followed by Boddemma, which is a 7-day festival. Boddemma festival marks the ending of Varsha Ruthu, whereas the Bathukamma festival indicates the beginning of Sarad or Sharath Ruthu.

Nine Days of Bathukamma

The nine days of Bathukamma are as mentioned below -

Day 1: Engili pula Bathukamma

Day 2: Attukula Bathukamma

Day 3: Muddappappu Bathukamma

Day 4: Nanabiyyam Bathukamma

Day 5: Atla Bathukamma

Day 6: Aligina Bathukamma (alaka Bathukamma)

Day 7: Vepakayala Bathukamma

Day 8: Vennae muddala Bathukamma

Day 9: Sadhula Bathukamma

Significance of Bathukamma

Bathukamma translates to the festival of life. While there are various stories and significance behind the observance of Bathukamma, it is believed to be a festival for female felicitation for some people. Young girls, as well as women, therefore, dress up in bright, colourful attire during this festival and offer their prayers to the almighty. Bathukamma 2022 in Telangana: Rangoli Designs To Adorn Your Houses With on the Festival of Flowers Worshipping Mahagauri (Watch Videos).



