A Blood Moon is a breathtaking phenomenon for stargazers which occurs when the Earth's atmosphere scatters sunlight, giving the Moon a deep red hue. This phenomenon occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow onto the lunar surface. As sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths like blue and violet light are scattered, while the longer wavelengths of red light shine onto the Moon, causing it to glow in a rich red shade. The transition of the Moon’s colour from bright white to a dark crimson as Earth's shadow moves across it creates an unforgettable visual experience. Ahead of this year's first total lunar eclipse, we bring you Blood Moon 2025 date, time, significance, how to watch and other important details that you should know. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar and Solar Eclipses and Other Celestial Events To Occur in New Year.

This event is particularly special because, in addition to being the first lunar eclipse of the year, it will be visible from various regions including parts of North and South America, Europe and Africa.

Blood Moon 2025 Date and Timings

Also known as the Total Lunar Eclipse, the Blood Moon is set to colour the sky on March 13-14, 2025. This celestial event will be of magnitude 1.17, the Moon will be completely covered by the Earth's Umbral shadow at maximum eclipse. The portion of the moon inside the Umbral shadow will only be illuminated by sunlight refracted through the Earth's atmosphere and have a reddish hue. The longest duration of totality would be 1 Hour 04 Minutes and 16 Seconds. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

First Contact with the Penumbra - 09:29 AM

First Contact with the Umbra - 10:41 AM

Total Phase Begins - 11:57 AM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 12:29 PM

Total Phase Ends - 01:01 PM

Last Contact with the Umbra - 02:17 PM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 03:29 PM

Duration of Total Phase - 01 Hour 04 Mins 16 Secs

Duration of Partial Phase - 03 Hours 36 Mins 23 Secs

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 05 Hours 59 Mins 59 Secs

Blood Moon Significance

Lunar eclipses are viewed as moments for reflection and renewal, aligning with the natural cycles of life and nature. The reddish hue of Blood Moon is seen as a symbol of transformation, shedding old energies and embracing new opportunities. In astrology, it is often considered a time for deep personal growth, encouraging individuals to release what no longer serves them.

How To Watch Total Lunar Eclipse?

Unlike solar eclipses which can damage your eyes if viewed directly without proper protection, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye. The Moon’s light is not harmful and there is no risk to your vision while observing a lunar eclipse. While watching with the naked eye is perfectly fine, using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience.

So, get ready to witness the first total lunar eclipse of 2025 as the sky is set to be illuminated by a stunning red-hued moon.

