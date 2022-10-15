Every working professional has worked with a boss who guided them to work swiftly and efficiently in a way that leads to their personal, professional, and organisational growth. A hard-working boss ensures that his/her employees have a smooth working experience and facilitates them with all the knowledge and expertise that goes behind shaping their careers. Boss' Day is the appreciation of such efforts of all the bosses that often stand unnoticed and unrecognised. Sometimes called National Boss’ Day, Boss’ Day is celebrated on October 16 every year to express gratitude to bosses around the world. As you look forward to thanking your bosses on this special day, learn more about the history and significance of National Boss’ Day. Below, get details about Boss’ Day date and importance.

Boss’ Day 2022 Date

Boss’ Day 2022 falls on October 16, Sunday. It is observed on the same date in the United States every year as employees look forward to expressing their thankfulness to their reporting seniors who’ve always rescued them from all the problems and troubles that otherwise would create an unwanted situation for them. As National Boss' Day falls on the weekend, some employees celebrate it on the closest working day as well. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month

History of National Boss’ Day

In 1958, National Boss’ Day was registered at the U.S Chamber of Commerce by Patricia Bays Haroski while she was working as a secretary for her father at the State Farm Insurance Company in Illinois. She gave her father’s birth date, October 16, to be recognised as National Boss’ Day as she believed that bosses are rarely appreciated for their hard work and efforts in keeping up with the employees as well as the organisation. Since then, the day has been observed worldwide to celebrate the bosses who’ve ensured that every employee gets their due for the services they provide to the company.

Boss’ Day Significance

While all the employees wait to be appreciated and recognised by their bosses for everything they do, the latter rarely gets an acknowledgement of his/her contribution that keeps the employees going and the organisation running! Boss’ Day is an opportunity to celebrate the determination of the bosses and their considerate contribution towards the growth of employees and the firm. On this day, special observances and celebrations are held at workplaces to thank bosses for their kindness and fairness. Cards and thankful messages are shared with the bosses by the employees who wish to express their gratitude to them in a beautiful way. So, celebrate National Boss’ Day by wishing them ‘Happy Boss’ Day’ and letting them know that you appreciate them for everything they do!

