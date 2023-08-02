Buddhist Lent, also known as Vassa or ‘Buddhist Rains Retreat’, is an annual observance in Theravada Buddhist tradition. Vassa lasts three lunar months, usually from July (the Burmese month of Waso, to October (the Burmese month of Thadingyut). As per religious beliefs, Buddhist Lent or Vassa begins on the first day of the waning moon of the eighth lunar month, the day after Asalha Puja. In 2023, Buddhist Lent will begin on August 2. The specific dates of Buddhist Lent vary depending on the lunar calendar and the location. It usually starts on the full moon day of the eighth lunar month (July) and concludes on the full moon day of the eleventh lunar month (October). However, in some countries, the dates may differ slightly. Buddhist Lent will last from August 2 to October 29, 2023. Scroll down to learn more about Buddhist Lent 2023 dates and observance. Five Buddhist Temples Around the World That Will Astonish You.

Buddhist Lent 2023 Dates

Buddhist Lent 2023 will last from August 2 to October 29, 2023. Buddhist Modernism: A Journey into a State of Enlightenment and Calm.

Buddhist Lent Significance

The origins of the Buddhist Lent can be traced back to the time of Buddha, who lived in ancient India around the 6th century BCE. It is believed that the Buddha established the tradition of the rains Retreat, which allowed the monastic community to stay in one place for three months. During Khao Phansa, the first day of Buddhist Lent, all monks should stay in their temples.

During the three months of Vassa, monastics stay at one place while some monks dedicate the Vassa to intensive meditation. In Thailand, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on the first and last days of Vassa, known as ‘Khao Phansa’ and ‘Wan Ok Phansa’. Usually, the number of years a monk has spent in monastic life is expressed by counting the number of vassas (or rains) since ordination.

Buddhist Lent is a period of three lunar months during the rainy season when monks and nuns in several Buddhist countries retreat to their monasteries or temples and engage in meditation, study, and religious practices. It ends on Pavarana when all monastics come before the sangha and confess for any offence committed during Vassa, followed by Kathina. During this festival, the laity expresses gratitude to monks.

