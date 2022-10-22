While gambling or rather Jua is taboo in many Indian households as well as illegal in many parts of the country, the festival of Diwali brings with it the age-old tradition of playing cards or Teen Patti. Many Diwali parties are organized days or even weeks before Diwali to kick off the process of playing cards, where people in traditional attire gather in a circle with their cards in one hand and cash in the other, with the hopes of winning that night. Since Diwali is an auspicious festival with many rituals, customs and Pujas, many find it surprising that gambling is widely accepted during this time. There are also questions about whether gambling is allowed on Diwali night. As you read this article further, we have answered all your questions about if you can gamble during Diwali and on Diwali night, what are the auspicious timings to play Jua and the origins of this tradition that can find its way back to Indian mythology and legends. Is It Dry Day on 24th October for Diwali 2022 in India? Know if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Bars, Liquor Stores, Hotels and Pubs Across the Country on Lakshmi Puja.

What is Diwali Dyuta Krida?

Gambling as a tradition has been known to have existed in Hinduism since the Vedic period. It was called a game of Dyuta-Krida, or a game of dice, in which the board is known as Chaupar and the dice is known as Pasha. People follow this tradition of gambling with modern versions including cards since it was believed that the game of dice was invented by Lord Shiva himself, according to Drik Panchang. Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva were believed to have played it for the very first time on Kartik Pratipada, according to Hindu religious books. The day of Kartik Pratipada, which is also known as Bali Pratipada and Govardhan Puja, is believed to have been blessed by Goddess Parvati and it is considered auspicious to play on this day.

What is the best time for gambling?

The religious books unanimously suggest playing Dyuta on the day of Kartik Pratipada. It is also the first day of the Hindu Samvat year and is also called Gujarati New Year. The auspicious time to play Dyuta or gambling on October 26, 2022, on the day of Kartik Pratipada, is between 06.29 am to 08.43 am. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 4.18 pm on October 25 and ends at 2.42 pm on October 26. According to religious books, Dyuta Krida should be followed after Abhyanga Snan on the first day of the Kartik month.

Gambling on Diwali Night and Other Traditions

While no religious texts refer to gambling on Diwali night, people believe that Diwali day is auspicious for gambling. While it is believed that Diwali is an auspicious time to win the game, texts suggest that playing Dyuta on Kartik Pratipada gives a forecast for the coming year, and whoever wins this time is likely to have a good year ahead. Some other schools of thought also believe that if you don’t play cards on Diwali night, you may be born as a donkey in your next life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2022 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).