Shardiya Navratri 2025 will begin on September 22. This annual commemoration is considered to be the most important Navratri celebration and is celebrated by invoking Goddess Shakti into our houses for nine days. Shardiya Navratri celebration begins with the Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana, where an earthen pot is decorated, lit with a diya and revered for the next nine days. On the occasion of Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana, people often share Happy Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 wishes and messages, Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 greetings in Marathi, Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana images and wallpapers, Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana WhatsApp stickers and Happy Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Ghatasthapana 2025 Muhurat and Puja Rituals on September 22: All You Need To Know About the First Day of Sharad Navratri.

On the occasion of Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana, devotees across the country will perform special Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana puja, invoking Goddess Shakti and beginning their nine-day process of fasting, revering Goddess Durga and seeking her blessings. The ritual of Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana is also known as Kalash Sthapana. The Kalash represents the universe, and placing it during Navratri is a way of inviting Goddess Shakti into one’s home. First Day of Navratri 2025 Wishes for Shailputri Puja: Send WhatsApp Messages, Images, Wallpapers and Greetings To Celebrate Sharad Navratri.

The process of Ghatasthapana is of utmost importance and is conducted on the day of Navratri, marking the beginning of the festivities. Ghatasthapana is prohibited during Amavasya and at night. The most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is the first third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. As we prepare to celebrate Sharad Navratri 2025, here are some Happy Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 wishes and messages, Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 greetings in Marathi, Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana images and wallpapers, Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana WhatsApp stickers and Happy Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Happy Ghatasthapana (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the sacred rituals of Ghatasthapana bring positivity, prosperity, and divine blessings into your home. Happy Navratri!

Navratri Ghatasthapana (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this auspicious day of Ghatasthapana, may Goddess Durga bless you with strength, happiness, and peace.

Happy Ghatasthapana (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a blissful Ghatasthapana! May this Navratri mark the beginning of success, joy, and spiritual growth in your life.

Warm Navratri Messages To Celebrate the Nine Auspicious Nights (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you and your family a joyous Navratri filled with devotion, peace, and prosperity.

First Day of Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the nine nights of Navratri bring courage, strength, and blessings from Goddess Durga into your life.

Navratri (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this Navratri, may your home be filled with positivity, happiness, and divine energy.

Navratri (Photo Credits: Pexels)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga bless you with wisdom, health, and success as you celebrate the spirit of Navratri.

Navratri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a vibrant and blessed Navratri that fills your heart with faith and your life with harmony.

We hope that these wishes help add to the fun and festivities of Sharad Navratri. The commemoration is believed to mark the beginning of the autumn season and is considered to be the most important of the four Navratris that are celebrated throughout the year. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Shardiya Navratri Ghatasthapana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).