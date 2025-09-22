Sharad Navratri is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, an auspicious ritual that marks the invocation of Goddess Durga. It is performed on the first day of Navratri and holds immense significance among the Hindus. This year, Ghatasthapana during Sharad Navratri 2025 falls on Monday, September 22. Devotees believe that by performing Ghatasthapana with full devotion, they invite the divine energies of Maa Durga into their homes, ensuring prosperity, positivity, and protection throughout the nine days of the festival. In this article, let’s know more about Sharad Navratri 2025 date, puja vidhi and other rituals related to the festival. Sharad Navratri 2025 Full Calendar With Dates of Ghatasthapana and Dussehra: Check Schedule of Shardiya Navratri Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Ghatasthapana 2025 Date

Ghatasthapana 2025 falls on Monday, September 22.

Ghatasthapana 2025 Timings

Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Monday, September 22, 2025

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:11 to 07:52

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:51 to 12:39

Pratipada tithi begins at 01:23 on September 22, 2025 and ends on September 23, 2025

The Kanya Lagna begins at 06:11 on September 22 and ends at 07:52 on September 22, 2025

Ghatasthapana Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. The puja begins with preparing a clean space in the puja room, where a clay pot is filled with soil and sown with barley seeds, symbolising growth and prosperity. A kalash is then filled with water, betel nut, coins, and mango leaves and is placed on top of the soil. A coconut wrapped in red cloth is placed above the kalash, representing Goddess Durga. This setup becomes the main focus of worship for the next nine days and is called the Ghata or Kalash, which signifies abundance and divine blessings. After the kalash is established, devotees light a diya with ghee or oil, which is kept burning throughout Navratri. Daily offerings of flowers, fruits, sweets, and incense sticks are made, and mantras or Durga Saptashati are recited with devotion. The barley seeds in the pot begin to sprout over the nine days, representing fertility, new beginnings, and spiritual growth. Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 Wishes in Marathi: Share ‘Sharad Navratri Hardik Shubhechha’ Messages, Images and Greetings To Celebrate the First Day of Navratri.

Ghatasthapana Significance

Ghatasthapana holds great significance during the Navratri festival and for devotees of Goddess Durga as the ritual sets the tone for the nine-day festival. Families gather to perform the puja, chant prayers, and seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, and protection from negative energies.

As the festival progresses, the kalash remains the central element of worship until Vijayadashami, when it is ceremoniously immersed or concluded with prayers, marking the completion of Navratri celebrations. All the rituals of Ghatasthapana and other days are carried out during a specific muhurat, as doing it at the wrong time is considered inauspicious.

