Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, a Vedic goddess. This festival is predominantly celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Terai region of Nepal. Chhath Puja 2023 will be observed from Friday, November 17, to Monday, November 20. "Nahai Khay" is a specific ritual within the Chhath Puja festival. It is observed on the first day of the four-day Chhath Puja celebration. As you observe Nahai Khay during Chhath Puja 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day. Chhath Puja 2023 Bhojpuri Geet: List of Bhojpuri Songs That Capture the Essence of Chhath Puja Festivities (Watch Videos).

During Chhat Puja, devotees observe a four-day ritual, which includes fasting, holy bathing, and offering prayers to the rising and setting sun. On Nahai Khay, devotees take a holy bath in rivers or other water bodies before sunrise and then prepare and consume a special meal known as "kaddu bhat" (flavoured rice with gourd). This ritual symbolises purification and detoxification and marks the beginning of the Chhath Puja festivities. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Nahai Khai 2023 and Happy Chhath Puja 2023 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them.

Chhath Puja is considered a means of seeking blessings for well-being, prosperity, and longevity. Wishing everyone a Happy Chhath Puja 2023!

