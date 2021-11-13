We are again at that time of the year where we celebrate the children of our country. It is Children's Day, also Bal Diwas. Time to make these little gifts of God feel special this Sunday, celebrating Children's Day 2021. Here's a beautiful collection of lovely Children's Day 2021 messages, Happy Children's Day 2021 greetings, Children's Day images, Bal Diwas 2021 HD wallpapers, Bal Diwas wishes, and more to celebrate the special day.

Every year we celebrate Bal Diwas in India on November 14. Also known as Children's Day, it is a day to create awareness about children's rights, care, and education. People send across messages to greet the children by sending them messages on various social media platforms. We at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send via WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, Instagram stories, Facebook messages, GIF Images and SMS to wish the little ones around you.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Children’s Day to All My Dear Students. I Feel Blessed To Serve the Future of the Nation.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To My Lovely Students, I Wish You All the Very Best in the Long Run of Your Life. May You Grow Up as a Fantastic Human. Happy Children’s Day to My Dear Students.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Can Never Be a Good Teacher Without You, My Dear Students. Happy Children’s Day!

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Children’s Day! I’m Honored To Have You As My Students. Wishing You a Bright Future.

Happy Children's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are Our Great Treasure and Future. Happy Children’s Day, My Dear Students.

There is a child in everyone. Let the child within you come out this day. Celebrate, organise and attend children's day parties, be a part of the fancy-dress competitions and be the best friend to your child. For many whose children are away in different cities, states and countries, don't be disheartened. You are at the right place to send a perfect greeting to your children for Children's Day. You can select from our beautiful collection of children's day greetings of WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS.

The first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day or Bal Diwas in the country. He was known for his love and affection towards kids. He established the Children's Film Society in India in 1955 so that Indian children could see themselves represented. He also enabled the establishment of some very prominent educational institutions like AIIMS and IIT. Remembering some good works of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru this Children's Day, here are the greeting that you can send for the day. Wishing everyone a Happy Children's Day 2021!

