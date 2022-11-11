Children’s Day is an opportunity for everyone to make children feel loved and special. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to create an atmosphere in the country where the attention is constantly focused on children and their welfare. Therefore, in his memory, this day is celebrated to raise awareness about the rights of children. As you celebrate Children’s Day 2022, here are some decoration ideas that you can try out to surprise all the children you know on this day. Children’s Day 2022 Speech Ideas: From Significance of the Day to Children As the Future of the Country, Everything They Must Know To Prepare the Best Speech on the Day.

Ice Cream Cone Décor

Every kid is a die-hard fan of ice cream. Therefore, as you celebrate the day dedicated to children, you can make ice cream cones using rubber cones, gift paper and other easily available materials.

Paper Plate Faces

Using crayons and paper plates, you can try this easiest decoration for Children’s Day. It is a very interactive and attractive decoration for young kids who have just learned about animals and drawings.

Fairy Night Lights

During the lockdown, many people learned the art of bottle painting. This can be used easily as a unique decoration idea if you plan to organise a Children’s Day party at your place with fairy lights.

Harry Potter Theme

Children today follow the Harry Potter series very religiously. Therefore, reading their mind, you can use Harry Potter themes in their room for the decorations to surprise them on Children’s Day.

Minion Balloon Decorations

For a Minion-theme balloon decoration, all you need is yellow and blue balloons. It is one of the quickest decoration ideas to jazz up your child’s room for the special day.

At schools, there are decorations on the boards that represent wishes related to Children’s Day. While you plan to surprise your child on Children’s Day 2022, try these lovely ideas to decorate your house on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Children’s Day 2022!

