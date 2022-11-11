Children’s Day is observed in India every year on November 14 to focus on the rights of children. It is celebrated in memory of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who gave importance to children and their rights. Children’s Day is celebrated widely in schools and colleges. It is also celebrated in local societies. Various activities are organised to keep children engaged as they celebrate the day. Plenty of speeches are also given to make children feel special and let them know how important they are to the country. As you celebrate Children’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a few speech ideas to help you with the best speech for the children. Children’s Day Speeches in English & Bal Diwas Essays in Hindi: Easy Speech Topics for Kids To Deliver on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday (Watch Videos).

Importance of Children

Because the day is all about children, it is important to let them know how precious they are. You can make them feel special by making them aware of their contribution to the development of the country. This will also motivate and encourage them to choose the right path in future for the development of sources.

About Jawaharlal Nehru

Children’s Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. Therefore, children should know how Children’s Day is linked to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His inspirational life can help children learn a lot.

Children as The Future of The Country

Celebrating Children’s Day 2022, you can impart knowledge to children about how they are the face and the future of the country. They should also know why it is important to go on a constructive path instead of a destructive one.

Many activities that take place on Children’s Day can help in their overall development. Therefore, celebrating the day, it is important to guide and give them more knowledge about Children’s Day. Wishing everyone a Happy Children’s Day 2022!

