The Chinese New Year, also called Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is celebrated every year by billions across the globe. Chinese New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 29 and the celebrations will continue for 16 to 16 days. The festival is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm and on a grand scale. Millions of people return home to their families and loved ones to celebrate. The date of the Chinese New Year varies each year as it follows the lunar calendar. The festival marks the start of the Lunar New Year and 2025 is the ‘Year of the Wood Snake.’ It is common tradition to share heartfelt messages with loved ones during this time. If you are looking for greetings, simply scroll below. Chinese New Year 2025 Traditions and Superstitions: From Cleaning Homes Before Lunar New Year to Gifting Red Envelopes, Things To Follow for Abundant New Year.

During the Lunar New Year celebrations, families and friends come together to enjoy feasts, parades, processions, lion and dragon dances, traditional delicacies, and cultural events. Streets are lit up with lanterns and colorful and vibrant red décor that symbolises prosperity and good luck. The Spring Festival is marked by various traditions, customs, and rituals, including handing over red envelopes to loved ones as a symbol of giving blessings and abundance. The celebrations end with the Lantern festival. Loved ones share thoughtful messages and greetings during this time. If you are looking for messages to share with loved ones, look no further. To help, we have compiled a list of Chinese New Year 2024 wishes and greetings, Lunar New Year messages and quotes, and Spring Festival HD images and wallpapers. Chinese New Year 2025: What Does ‘Year of the Wood Snake’ Mean? Chinese Zodiac Predictions and What to Expect in the Lunar Year.

You can easily download these wishes and images and share them with near and dear ones to spread the happiness, love, joy, and positivity of the season. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year 2025!

