Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, a special day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with fervour and devotion by his followers each year. This auspicious occasion falls on the fourth day of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha) of the Hindu calendar month. Interestingly, if this Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, adding a unique significance to the day. On this day, people also share various kinds of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi wishes, greetings and messages with their loved ones.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date & Shubh Muhurat

This year, Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on February 28, 2024. Devotees will fast and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, seeking his blessings for wisdom and prosperity. The day holds special importance, as it is believed that observing the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat on this day pleases Lord Ganesha and fulfils devotees' desires.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Moonrise Time

This year, the moonrise time for Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi would be February 28 at 9:42 pm.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Throughout the year, Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated 12 times, each time on the fourth day of the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna (as per the Purnimant calendar) or the Hindu calendar month of Magha (Krishna Paksha as per the Amavasyant or Amanta calendar). This day is observed as Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi, emphasizing the deep-rooted devotion of Lord Ganesha's followers.

During the Sankashti Chaturthi puja, devotees take a vow to fast from the morning after bathing. They prepare for the puja by offering Lord Ganesha his favourite sweets like modaks, laddus, and durva grass. Chanting Ganesh Mantras, reciting Shri Ganesh Chalisa, and performing Aarti are essential parts of the ritual. The fast continues until the sighting of the moon, after which devotees break their fast and distribute prasad to family and friends, spreading joy and blessings.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha (Watch Video)

In essence, Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is a day filled with reverence and devotion, offering devotees an opportunity to connect with Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for a prosperous and fulfilling life.

