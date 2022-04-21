Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated globally to promote and demonstrate support for environmental protection and preservation. The day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970. This year's theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet". The theme signifies that we need to start taking measures in order to restore the planet and focus on climatic change and on rebuilding the world's ecosystems. To observe the annual observance we have curated HD wallpapers, WhatsApp greetings, quotes, messages, greetings, SMS, slogans and sayings below. Earth Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection.

