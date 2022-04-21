Earth Day is an annual event that is celebrated globally to promote and demonstrate support for environmental protection and preservation. The day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970. This year's theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In Our Planet". The theme signifies that we need to start taking measures in order to restore the planet and focus on climatic change and on rebuilding the world's ecosystems. To observe the annual observance we have curated HD wallpapers, WhatsApp greetings, quotes, messages, greetings, SMS, slogans and sayings below. Earth Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection.
Whatsapp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Earth Day 2022 to All. Do Your Best to Save The Beauty of the Plan
Telegram Message Reads: We Do Not Inherit the Earth From Our Ancestors, We Borrow It From Our Children. Remember That! Happy Earth Day 2022.
HD Image Reads: What’s the Use of a Fine House If You Haven’t Got a Tolerable Planet to Put It on. - Henry David Thoreau
HD WhatsApp Greeting Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Earth Day 2022! Go Green and Make Our Mother Earth a Beautiful Place to Live.
