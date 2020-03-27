Earth Hour 2020: ‘Who Invented Earth Hour?’ to ‘Does Earth Hour Make a Difference?’ 5 FAQS on the Observance in Support of Nature

Earth Hour 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Earth Hour is one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the betterment of the environment. It tries to engage millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories. Organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities and organisations to turn off electricity for one hour. After starting as a lights-off event in Australia's Sydney, it has spread to more than 7,000 cities raising awareness for energy consumption. It is held on last Saturday of March every year so this time Earth Hour 2020 will be observed on March 28. As we will observing Earth Hour, here are a few FAQs about the observance. From 'who invented Earth Hour?' to 'does Earth Hour make a difference?’ we have answered some of the most asked questions about the observance. Earth Hour 2020 Date: Significance of the Observance That Encourages to Switch Off Lights in Support of Nature.

What does Earth Hour mean?

Earth Hour is an annual observance during which people are encouraged to switch off all non-essential electrical appliances for one hour between 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. It encourages people to fight against climate change at a personal level and be committed towards the betterment of the planet. By reducing our electricity consumption, we do our part in lessening the stress of our planet.

Does Earth Hour make a difference?

Earth Hour promotes awareness about environmental issues on a public platform. When millions of people switch off their non-essential electrical appliances for a time period, it reduces the stress on the demand for the resource, thus lessening the pressure on the planet. Other than which it makes environmentally-aware citizens who understand the need to reduce the carbon footprint and pass on the information to future generations.

What do you do for Earth Hour?

One is expected to switch off their non-essential electrical appliances for one hour from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on March 28, 2020. You can also use the time to educate people about the importance of observing Earth Hour, especially children who are new to the practice. Become a Superhero And Save the Planet With These Simple Steps.

Who invented Earth Hour?

The idea was initiated by Earth Hour Co-Found Andy Ridley which eventually led to a partnership between WWF-Australia, Leo Burnett and Fairfax Media to address the issue of climate change.

How can we keep our Earth clean?

There are innumerable ways in which you can keep the Earth clean. From being a conscious buyer to making changes in your daily life will ensure you contribute to a green planet. Some of the simple steps towards it include carrying a bag to the grocery store, using reusable water bottles, cups and avoiding one-time-use plastic. Ensuring your waste does not go into the right place and creating compost at home.

Earth Hour tries to spark talks on climate change on a global level. It also because of its importance in ensuring our own health, happiness, prosperity and even survival. The standard Earth Hour '60' logo represents the 60 minutes of Earth Hour where we have to take positive action to address the environmental issues.