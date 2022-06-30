Eid al Adha will be celebrated in India and Bangaldesh on Sunday July 10, 2022 if the new moon is sighted today

Muslims in India and Bangladesh will look to witness the Crescent - the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah 1443 AH (also pronounced as Zul Hijja) today i.e. Thursday June 30, 2022 to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.

Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and around) is celebrated on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the last month of the Islamic Calendar.

As per the Hijr calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of the last month as they follow the lunar calendar. However, the date on the Gregorian calendar changes every year. Going by the Gregorian calendar, Eid al-Adha 2022 will be observed on July 10 and 11 in all the Indian states. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival

The History and Significance behind Eid-al-Adha

According to legend and Islamic beliefs, Abraham or Ibrahim was a prophet and messenger of God who was ordered by Allah to kill his beloved son Ismail. As per the Holy Quran, Ibrahim told his son, "Oh son, I keep dreaming that I am slaughtering you', to which Ismail replied, "Father, do what you are ordered to do." This is when Ibrahim decided to sacrifice his son as an act of faith and obedience to the almighty. However, moved by Ibrahim's faith sent an angel with a goat and asked him to replace his son with the goat. Thus, Eid-al-Adha or Bakri Ed commemorates Ibrahim's intended sacrifice of his son Ismail to God.

Differences between Eid ul Adha and Eid ul Fitr

Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha is also known popularly known as Bakra Eid in India and other Asian countries. Eid-ul-Adha and Eid-uk-Fitr are two different festivals celebrated by the Muslim community. While Bakra Eid or Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijah, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which takes place after the holy month of Ramadan.

