Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi: What Are the Rituals of Sankashti Chaturthi? Know More About its Significance

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: The occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi is said to be an auspicious festival for the people of the Hindu community. The day of Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in honour of Lord Ganesha. It is also called as Sankatahara Chaturthi in southern states of India. It is observed in every month of the Hindu calendar, where people observe it religiously throughout the year. If you are searching for details of Sankashti Chaturthi 2020, its date, significance, rituals (puja vidhi), significance, then your search for should end here, as we have got it all covered for you. From Vinayaka to Shri Vighneshwaraya, Check All 108 Names of Lord Ganesha.

What is the date of next Sankashti Chaturthi?

The date of the next Sankashti Chaturthi will fall on May 10, which is a Sunday. The festive day of Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (i.e. Chaturthi) of the Krishna Paksha (when the moon is in its waning phase), in every month as per Hindu Samwat calendar.

Another fact of Sankashti Chaturthi is that if it falls on a Tuesday, then the occasion is said to be even more auspicious and it is then known as Angarki Chaturthi.

What is the shubh muhurat, pooja timings of Sankashti Chaturthi?

• Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Date – May 10, i.e. Sunday

• Moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi Day – 10:16 PM

• Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Begins – May 10, i.e. Sunday, from 08:04 AM

• Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Ends – May 11, i.e. Monday, from 06:35 AM

What are the rituals (Puja Vidhi) of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi?

There are a lot of rituals that people follow on the day of the Ekadanta Sankashti. They begin their day with an early bath, at the time of sunrise, and worship Lord Ganesha. It is said that observing a fast on this day for the deity is considered to be blissful. The light food menu is undertaken, which mainly comprise of fruits, potatoes and other vegetarian items.

The Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi pooja is undertaken in the evening hours after the moon is spotted. There are a variety of decorations throughout the house – kids love this exercise. Special prayers are sung, mantras are chanted, and then offerings are made of flowers, fruits, and gifts as well. A lot of devotees recite the ‘Vrat Katha’ – which is related to that specific month.

Not to forget, special ‘Nau-Vedya’ is also made in honour to offer Lord Ganesha. Devotees do ‘Aarti’ and eventually, prasad is distributed. It is said that reciting ‘Ganesha Ashtothra’, ‘Sankashtnashana sthothra’ and ‘Vakrathunda Mahakaya’ are considered to be very auspicious for people who observe these rituals.

What is the significance of Sankashti Chaturthi?

The observance of Sankashti Chaturthi is considered to very significant for Hindus. It is said that people who observe all the rituals on this day, in honour of Lord Ganesha, then all their desires and wishes are fulfilled. Also, a couple who is childless, when they observe special prayers on this day, they are said to be blessed immensely. For people who want to lead a happy and prosperous life, it is said that people should observe this Sankashti Chaturthi.