Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Details 2020: Sankashti Chaturthi, also popularly known as Sankatahara Chaturthi, is said to be one of the most auspicious religious events for the people of the Hindu community. The festival of Sankashti Chaturthi, which is observed every month, is celebrated in praise of Lord Ganesha. This event, when it occurs in the month of Margshirsha, it is known as Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi. If you are looking for more information about Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, and more, then you have reached the right place. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Lord Ganesha Facebook Photos, GIFs, SMS to Send Greetings of This Auspicious Day.

What is the date of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020?

The event of Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Krishna Paksha of every month in the Hindu Samvat calendar. Hence, Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on December 3, i.e. Thursday, this year.

What is the shubh muhurat (Chandra Darshan) of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020?

• Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Date – December 3, i.e. Thursday

• Moonrise Timing on Sankashti Day – 07:51 PM

• Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 07:26 PM on Dec 03, i.e. Thursday

• Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 08:03 PM on Dec 04, i.e. Friday

What are the rituals (Puja Vidhi) of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi?

There are several rituals which are followed on the day of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi. Devotees wake up early in the morning and bathe before/during the sunrise. They observe a strict day-long (or partial) fasting in praise of Lord Ganesha. Some people only consume fruits, and vegetables on this auspicious day.

The puja of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is done in the evening after the Moon is visible in the sky. People clean and decorate their house and place of worship with fresh flowers and offer sweets as well.

People offer prayers and chant special mantras in praise of Lord Ganesha. They worship the deity, while a special ‘Vrat Katha’ is also recited by the devotees. Later on, people perform Ganesha aarti too. Sweets are offered as prasad after the following rituals.

What is the story and significance of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi?

As per the legend, it is on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, when Lord Shiva announced the supremacy of his son, Lord Ganesha (also known as Sankashti), over other Gods, except Vishnu, Brahma, Lakshmi, and Parvati. Since then, the occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi is worshipped religiously in praise of Lord Ganesha.

The observance of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi holds significant importance for devotees who follow all the rituals sincerely on this auspicious day. It is said that Lord Ganesha appears on this day and blesses his devotees with prosperity, good health, and wealth. Also, childless couples are said to be blessed with a child on this day.

As December 3 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2020”. We hope you have a great time with your family and friends on this auspicious day.

