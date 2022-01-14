It's a beautiful Friday morning. And it's time to wish our favourite person and people 'Happy Uttarayan 2022' or 'Happy Makar Sankranti' in addition to sending 'good morning' text messages. The festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated grandly all across India. On this day people worship the Sun God, bathe in the river Ganga and perform charity. And one new-age rituals since we all entered the digital age is exchanging heart-warming and thoughtful wishes and messages on the festival day along with daily dose of positive quotes and thoughts early morning. Good Morning Quotes, HD Images and WhatsApp Stickers For Free Download Online: Wish Your Family and Friends With Beautiful Flower Wallpapers and GIF Messages.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, mythologically the Sun God is said to move from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan. BUT what is Dakshinayana and Uttarayana? According to the beliefs, from the day of Makar Sankranti, the chariot of Sun God turns from South to North. The Sun God faces us and turns towards the earth. Due to this the Sun starts coming closer to the Earth. Winter begins to subside and summer begins to rise. The Sun turns north on Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti 2022 Greetings: Heart-Warming Wishes, Quotes, HD Images For Facebook Status And Sweet Messages To Mark the End of Winter Solstice.

When Sun God moves from the zodiac sign Cancer to Capricorn, the phenomenon is called the Sun being in Dakshinayana, whereas when it moves from the zodiac signs Capricorn to Cancer, it is called he sun being in Uttarayan. It is believed that the 6 months of Uttarayan are considered as one day for the deities, while the 6 months of Dakshinayana are considered as one night for the deities. People celebrate the festival of Uttarayan and Makar Sankranti with great pomp along with their family members and friends. People also wish each other on this occasion. If you have not wished your loved ones yet, then we have brought for you attractive HD Images, Wallpapers, GIF Greetings, Quotes, Photo SMS of Uttarayan and Makar Sankranti, which you can send and congratulate:

Send This Beautiful Good Morning Image

Good Morning (File Image)

Happy Uttarayan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Soar High With Success Just Like Your Kites This Makar Sankranti. Happy Uttarayan!

Or, This Send This Beautiful Good Morning Wallpaper

Good Morning (File Image)

Happy Uttarayan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May We All Be Blessed With Joy and Prosperity on This Makar Sankranti. Wish You and Your Loved Ones a Happy Uttarayan!

Happy Uttarayan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Uttarayan Be Full of Moongfali, Rewari and Popcorn for You and Your Loved Ones. Wishing a Prosperous and Cheerful Uttarayan 2022 to You.

This Good Morning Image For That Specia One

Good Morning (File Image)

Happy Uttarayan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings on Uttarayan to You My Dear. May This Special Occasion Be Full of Smiles and Sweetness of Your Loved Ones.

Happy Uttarayan Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness and Happiness of the Celebrations of Uttarayan Put an End to All the Darkness in Your Life. Happy Uttarayan to You My Dear.

In many parts of North India including Uttar Pradesh, the day is called Khichadi, while in Punjab-Haryana this festival is called Lohri. In Gujarat it is called Uttarayan, while in Tamil Nadu and other states of South India, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Pongal. Rangoli is made at the main entrance of the houses, houses are decorated. Sesame-jaggery laddoos and special dishes are made.

