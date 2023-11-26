Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2023 will be celebrated on November 27. It will mark the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. One of the most important holidays in Sikhism, Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru - Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations include the organisation of Prabhat Pheris and Langars by Sikh People across the world, and is one of the most important festivals of Sikhism. People often share Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab wishes, Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2023 messages, Guru Nanak Gurpurab WhatsApp status, and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti Facebook photos online to celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab with the community.

The main festivals of Sikhism revolve around commemorating the anniversaries of the ten Sikh Gurus who played a monumental role in shaping Sikhism. Guru Nanak Ji is the first Guru who is said to have founded Sikhism, and his birth is celebrated on the full moon of Kathak month according to the Bikrami Calendar. The celebration of Guru Nanak Gurpurab is ingrained in Sikhism and is filled with a hoard of activities to bring in this festive and thankful time with one and all. The preparation of langar at Gurudwara, where everyone is invited to dine together, reflects teachings of Sikhism to love, share and serve everyone - irrespective of caste, gender, class or creed.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrations usually begin in the early morning Prabhat Pheri, where people sing hymns and songs to praise Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2023, here are some Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab wishes, Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2023 messages, Guru Nanak Gurpurab WhatsApp Stickers, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti Facebook Stickers that you can share with your friends and family.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Greetings and Messages

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Greetings and Messages

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Greetings and Messages

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Greetings and Messages

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Greetings and Messages

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

It is important to note that Guru Nanak Gurpurab is widely celebrated in India and various places in Pakistan and England, among other countries. We hope that this Guru Nanak Gurpurab, we remember the key teachings of Guru Nanak Ji and stay safe. Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).